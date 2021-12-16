See If You Can Answer These Christmas Movie Trivia Questions

Do you think you know your Christmas movies? Let's put your knowledge to the test!

It's that time of year where millions are binging their favorite Christmas movies. The thing about Christmas movies is that we have seen most of them enough to be able to quote and pick out certain flaws or fun facts about the movie. That's how I am with so many movies, not just Christmas movies. People will randomly call or text me to ask the most obscure questions about movies and nine times out of ten, I will have the answer for them. What I am trying to say is that movie trivia is kind of my thing.

Get our free mobile app

That's why I thought it would be fun to put my random movie knowledge to good use this holiday season by testing your Christmas movie trivia skills. We're talking about everything from movie quotes to fun facts and even things that require you to pay a little extra attention to the movies to answer correctly. It's a little Christmas movie fun that I think you'll enjoy.

Below, you will find twelve trivia questions from iconic Christmas movies. Each question is followed by the correct answer, so make sure you don't scroll down too much if you don't want the answer spoiled for you. If you get all of them right, you're definitely going on Santa's Nice List. If you don't get any of them right, well...you're just a Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins.

Christmas Movie Trivia Put your Christmas movie knowledge to the test with these trivia questions

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born