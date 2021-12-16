Pet Food Center Collecting Pet Supplies for Animal Shelters Assisting Tornado Victims

The long process of cleaning up and rebuilding towns devastated by the tornadoes in western Kentucky continues and will do so for the foreseeable future. While the main focus has been on the individuals and families who have had their lives turned upside down and in some cases are dealing with having to completely rebuild their homes, which is certainly a top priority as it should be, there is another group of individuals who also are in need of assistance. The pets of those families.

As the tornado ripped through towns, destroying homes, many pets were separated from their families either by the sheer force of the storm or because they were scared and took off to seek whatever shelter they could find. Animal shelters and humane societies in those areas have taken it upon themselves to try and reunite those animals with their families. However, many of those shelters were already near capacity before the storms and are now in the process of finding space for the influx of displaced pets they're taking care of. Fortunately, there is a way you can help.

Pet Food Center is currently collecting pet supplies for those shelters and humane societies to help care for those animals. All three locations in Evansville, as well as their Newburgh location, are currently asking for donations of the following items:

Crates of all sizes

Leashes

Collars

Bowls

Blankets

Representatives for Pet Food Center say pet food is not a necessity at this time. However, they will also accept cleaning supplies, paper towels, baby food, diapers, household items, work gloves, duct tape, Rubbermaid type storage bins, and similar items.

A donation truck with the items collected will leave for western Kentucky sometime Saturday morning, so be sure to stop by the location nearest you to make a donation sometime between now and then.

[Source: Pet Food Center Press Release]

