Missouri Woman Shows Off Sweet Karate Kid Moves on Shopping Carts

It's not easy being awesome. I wouldn't know, but there's a Missouri woman who does. A new video shows how she miraculously pulled off sweet Karate Kid moves when confronted with a shopping cart crisis.

There's very little backstory here, but it's more or less self-explanatory. A woman who was given the responsibility of herding multiple shopping carts back to a store encountered a problem. Watch closely and you'll see the groups of carts start to go rogue. It's at that point where she displays Wonder Woman-like skills.

Get our free mobile app

How do I know this is a Missouri woman? Quick look at the unmistakable Missouri plate of the car entering the parking lot. Sherlock Holmes would be proud.

BVIRAL via YouTube

I've never witnessed anyone pull of a Karate Kid crane move on shopping carts...until now.

This lady doing a good deed with shopping carts must be honored. Not all heroes wear capes.

The Illinois Castle it Took 36 Years to Build