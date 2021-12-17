Kentucky Game Against Ohio State Canceled Saturday Due to COVID Issues with the Buckeyes’ Program

As a college basketball fan, it's been nice to see arenas full of people after a 2020-2021 season that was abbreviated by the COVID-19 pandemic and featured sparse crowds at even the biggest-name matchups. Kentucky vs. Duke, Gonzaga vs. UCLA, Gonzaga vs. Duke, Kansas vs. Michigan State. And on and on and on. There have been a lot of games between national powerhouses so far this season.

COVID RULES FOR THE CURRENT COLLEGE HOOPS SEASON

BUT, as a college basketball fan, I began to grow a little uneasy about the 2021-2022 season a few weeks ago when word came that a few games were either being postponed or canceled outright. In the PAC-12 conference, rules dictate that if a team has to cancel a game because of a COVID issue within its program and that game cannot be made up for whatever reasons, that team has to take a loss. All that would do is affect its seeding in the conference tournament. It wouldn't be looked at as a factor in determining whether or not the team could make the NCAA Tournament.

However, as far as NON-conference tilts are concerned, a canceled game will not reflect on the record of either participant.

KENTUCKY/OHIO STATE CANCELED

So now, after a season that began with such promise, COVID numbers are once again on the increase and affecting college basketball. Due to a COVID-19 issue within the Ohio State basketball program, its game against Kentucky at the CBS Sports Classic this Saturday in Las Vegas has been canceled. Interestingly, the other game in the event is North Carolina vs. UCLA and the Bruins have already announced a game cancellation because their coach, Mick Cronin, has COVID. What happens Saturday is neither game in that massive event can happen?

KENTUCKY WILDCATS STILL LOOKING FOR AN OPPONENT

Well, there might still be some basketball anyway. According to UKAthletics.com, the Wildcats are making the trip to Vegas anyway in hopes of finding an opponent to make up for the missed opportunity against the Buckeyes. (And an opportunity UK needed thanks to its 0-2 record against the only Power 6 teams its played this season.)

The university will let the public know if they can find a make-up game.

KEEP READING: See how sports around the world have been impacted by the coronavirus

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.