See Inside Santa’s House and Tiny Elf Houses at the North Pole [PHOTOS]

The mystery of where exactly Santa lives and works at the North Pole has always fascinated me. I always wondered if it looked like the claymation Christmas shows depiction of it?

I've always had many question. Does Santa have more than one house at the North Pole? And, what about the elves? Where do they live? With Santa?

I always pictured them living together like collage kids in a dormitory. But, how cool would it be if they live in tiny house? That would be so great.

Apparently zillow.com had the same kids of questions, so they went on a quest to fid out.

What they found is a cozy cabin and several tiny houses in a remote, picturesque location at the North Pole.

Here is what they found.

According to Zillow,

A winter lover’s paradise nestled on 25 idyllic acres. The property includes Santa’s main living quarters, a community of tiny elf homes, a state-of-the-art toy-making facility, garage with space for an all-weather sleigh and stables that board eight live-in reindeer, plus a bonus stall for red-nosed company.

More about the property,

The main house is only 2,500 square feet . . . it was built in 1822 . . . it went through a remodel in 2013 . . . and has three bedrooms. But the 25-acre property also has a big workshop, reindeer stables, a garage for his big red sleigh . . . and a bunch of "tiny houses" where Santa's elves apparently live.

See Inside Santa's House and Tiny Elf Houses at the North Pole Ever wonder what Santa's House looks like on the inside? How about where the elves live? If so, take a look at these amazing photos from the North Pole.

Zillow says the value of the cabin, elf homes, the workshop and the land is $1,031,401. Which seems really cheap. But, last year it was only values at a little over $800.000, but after some off season renovations, the value went up.

Not sure if you know this, but I used to work for Santa as an elf, in customer service and media relations. I always wanted Santa to tell me the details of the North Pole and where, exactly, he, Mrs. Claus, and the elves reside, but he was really good about keeping that a secret.

Thank you Zillow for giving us a beautiful peek of Santa's Cabin at the North Pole.

Light Up the Tri-State 2021 Looking for the best Christmas lights in the tri-state? Here are the entries for our Light Up the Tri-State Contest. Want to enter your home? Do so here

20 Evansville Area Restaurants Open on Christmas Day 2021 Once you've worked up an appetite opening all those gifts and putting up with your family, these restaurants around the Tri-State will be more than happy to serve you up a hot, delicious meal on Christmas Day.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

Evansville Area Experience Gift Ideas Here are some ideas of experiences from around the Tri-State that make great gifts: