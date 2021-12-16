Adorable Indiana Kitty Would Make a Purrfect Holiday Surprise

This playful little girl is Nicolette, our Thursday Pet of the Week. She's a 3-year-old short coat tabby, and she is ready for adoption at It Takes a Village.

At 3 years old, you probably won't consider NICOLETTE a kitten anymore, although she does like to play like a kitten. She loves to chase the ol' cat wand and go exploring. NICOLETTE is a friendly girl who gets along well with kids and other cats. She is also litter trained.

Do you think NICOLETTE could make a sweet holiday surprise at your house this year? If so, go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once you're approved you can schedule a meet & greet to see if NICOLETTE is a good fit.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

