As you've likely noticed in your own neighborhood and across the Tri-State, the Halloween season is in full force as residents deck out their homes with all types of creepy and spooky decorations. I've seen everything from a few simple witches and ghosts displayed to a couple of houses in my neighborhood next door to one another who I think are competing with each other to see not only how many decorations they can put out, but how disturbing they can be. Of course, no Halloween display is complete without a good, old-fashioned, hand-carved jack-o-lantern. Carving a jack-o-lantern is always a fun activity the whole family can do together, and the Haynie's Corner Arts District is giving you and your family the chance to do just that with a Pumpkin Carving Party later this month.

Taking place from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Wednesday, October 27th (2021) in the Haynie's Corner Fountain at the intersection of Southeast 2nd Street and Adams Avenue in downtown Evansville, the event is free to attend and open to all ages. However, there is one small catch.

There will only be 200 pumpkins available to carve. First come, first severed, so get there early to make sure you get your hands on one.

Once you've finished your pumpkin masterpiece, the Arts District will keep the pumpkins to use as decorations all around Haynie's Corner.

In addition to the pumpkin carving, the afternoon will also feature "ghoulish temporary tattoos, pictures with Skelly, and treats for all costumed doggos and other pets," according to the event info on the Haynie's Corner Arts District Facebook page. White Swan Coffee Lab will also be on-site selling hot chocolate and cider.

[Source: Haynie's Corner Arts District on Facebook]

