Illinois Man Needs Your Help To Restore a 1911 Sleeping Train Car

An Illinois man is looking to retore a 1911 Spleeing Train Car that he will like to convert into a tea room or Airbnb.

Get our free mobile app

The train now sits in Harristown, Illinois where the current owner said the train would be free to anyone that is willing to move it. This sparked an idea in another Illinois man in Bloomington who saw the post and now would like to restore the train and make it into either a tea room (his wife's idea) or an Airbnb.

According to a GoFundMe Page from the new owner, the train,

Built by the St. Louis Car Company in 1911, this sleeper car was used by the Illinois Terminal Railroad Company. She proudly hauled millions of passengers in a time when steel rails were the highways of the prairie. She even served her country as a troop carrier during WWII. Unfortunately, this once-beautiful piece of railroad history has fallen on hard times, and is on the verge of being lost forever. I am on a mission to save her.

The new owner is very passionate about making sure that this piece of Illinois and Merican history is not lost forever. So far, the new owner (David Parker) has raised over $3,500 to make his dream of restoring the train a reality. There have been trains like this all over that have been restored into Airbnb's including The Pullman Train Car "Constitution," a former train depot; The Depot B & B: A Peaceful Retreat just to name a few.

Coolest Missouri Airbnb's You Have To See To Believe