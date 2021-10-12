Demolition Has Started For Bubba’s 33 At Evansville’s Former Logan’s Location

A new burger and pizza restaurant will take over the former Logan's Roadhouse building on Evansville's East Side, and construction has begun.

It was reported earlier this year that Evansville would soon be home to a Bubba's 33 near the corner of Burkhardt Road and the Lloyd Expressway. If you drive by the former Logan's Roadhouse location there, you might see that the building is currently being demolished to make room for Bubba's 33. As of now, there isn't an official opening date for the new restaurant, but it is scheduled to open sometime during the summer of 2022.

What is Bubba's 33?

Bubba's 33 serves up hand-crafted burgers and pizza, among other items. It's brought to you by the creators of Texas Roadhouse, actually. According to Bubba's 33 website,

We make everything in-house from scratch, right down to the sauces on our wings and dressings on our salads. No kidding. Our patties are cooked medium well and served hot and juicy on a toasted bun. We went to school to learn how to build the perfect pizza. (And we have the certificate to prove it.) Even our ribeyes are a rare find: hand-cut, marinated, seasoned, seared and char-grilled to perfection. When all the other guys are feeding you frozen meals prepped in a warehouse miles away, we're whipping up something fresh and delicious the whole family will enjoy.

They also offer up a full-service bar as well. It really sounds like a place that I'd go to watch some football all day. There are several types of burgers to choose from, delicious wings with house-made sauce, and of course a unique variety of made from scratch pizzas.

So what new restaurants and/or businesses will we see come to Evansville next? Here are. a few businesses that we would like to see:

Businesses That Should Come To Evansville In 2021

Do You Remember What These Evansville Businesses Used To Be? On this Throwback Thursday, let's take a stroll down memory lane to see if you remember what used to be located at these Evansville Businesses.

Spirits of the Past: Evansville Bars We Miss