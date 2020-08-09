Handsome Tikio Ready to Be in Forever Relationship [WHS Pet of the Week]

Tikio is a friendly boy who gets along with most of the other dogs. He's a pitbull lab mix so he's a big boy but a lot of fun and would be great with a family. He's a year and a half old and his adoption fee is $160. He's been at the shelter longer than any other pet but I can't imagine why. He's so dang handsome! Interested in Tikio? Fill out an application here!

WHS

Right now, the WHS has an abundance of KITTIES! Interested in a Kitten or Cat? Fill out an application here!

And if you want to adopt but can't, consider donating something to the shelter. They are currently in need of: Cat litter - any brand, laundry detergent - any brand HE, and bleach. There are also some upcoming fundraisers and events.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

OTHER STUFF HAPPENING AT THE WHS

Keep a Lookout for Tigger

Rock Your Rescue Style Silent Auction

Join us for our Rock Your Rescue Style Online Silent Auction to benefit the animals at Warrick Humane Society! Bidding will begin August 3rd at 10am and end on August 9th at 8pm! On August 3rd at approximately 10am an album will be shared with the items for auction. Simply comment below your bid. The highest bid by 7:59pm on August 9th is the winner of the item. You will be notified if you have won an item on August 10th. Items will need to be picked up at WHS August 11th - August 16th. Items remaining unpaid for on August 16th will then go to the next highest bidder. Items can be shipped for $5 per item by either paying via PayPal or over the phone with a credit card. PLEASE only bid on items you intend to pay for.

WHS COVID-19 Policies: If you are interested in any of the animals up for adoption at the WHS, please be aware of their current COVID-19 policies.

Adoptions are by appointment only - please fill out an adoption application online, and we will contact you to set up an appointment. Applications can be found here: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption-info/

We will schedule three adoption appointments per hour, and only two people per family/group will be allowed in the shelter at one time. This will allow for people to spend time looking for the right pet while practicing social distancing. Additional people/family members will be allowed to wait outside and the pet (dogs only) can be taken out to meet with them. This will also allow ample time for staff to properly clean between each adoption.

Masks are required by everyone while in the shelter. Please bring your own mask. If you do not have one, the shelter has some for purchase for $1 each.

To keep traffic to a minimum, we will not be allowing volunteers inside the shelter at this time. We will have things for volunteers to do outside. If you're interested, please email volunteerwarrick@gmail.com.

Warrick Tails on Trails has started up again! Please watch their Facebook page for details!