Half-Christmas Trees Exist For People Who Hate Decorating The Back

There's a website that is selling half Christmas trees and it will save you time and room in your home!

I never really put much effort into decorating the backside of my Christmas tree. Who's going to see it anyway, right? Plus, it is kind of a pain to reach behind the tree and place ornaments or wrap the garland. Unless your tree is in front of a window for the world to see, it shouldn't matter how good the back of your tree looks.

That's not the only reason one might be interested in a half tree like this. Let's say you don't have a lot of space in your home for a full-sized tree. You find yourself crammed around Christmas time all because your tree is taking up too much space. If that sounds like your situation, this half-Christmas tree is perfect for you. The tree rests against a wall providing more floorspace in front of the tree which means less clutter.

The Hammacher Schlemmer Half-Christmas Tree comes pre-lit and in two styles. The first of which is a 6.5 foot tree with white lights.

Hammacher Schlemmer

You can also get a 6.5 foot tree with multicolored lights.

Hammacher Schlemmer

If you're like me, and hate decorating the back of the tree, or just want to save some space this Christmas, you should really check out these Hammacher Schelmmer Half Christmas Trees. It looks like they run $249.95, and can be purchased by clicking here.

That being said, the Hammacher Schelmmer Half Christmas Trees aren't your only option for half trees. I have found couple cheaper options for you on Amazon. However, hammacher Schelmmer does appear to have the only half trees with multicolored lights, if that's your thing. You can take a look at the other half trees that I found on Amazon by clicking the links below.