Waverly Hills Sanatorium, in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the most haunted places in the country. People from all over the world flock to the once Tuberculosis hospital to hopefully catch a glimpse of the spirits that supposedly haunt the structure.

Over the years, I have written several articles about Waverly. Each contains photos of ghost-like images caught on camera. The most compelling was of a ghost on the roof, right outside what is known as the Nurse's Station. Even some naysayers I know could not deny the haunting image that was captured.

To this day, it remains one of the best pieces of evidence of the paranormal at Waverly and one of my favorites.

That was until I saw this photo. It's more clear and more defined than the rooftop photo. You can actually see a young girl wearing what looks like a hospital gown, with long dark hair.

When I saw the photo on the Waverly Hills Sanatorium Fans Facebook group, I thought it was amazing. Landon posted it with this status on October 31, 2022.

My friend took this photo you can see what looks like a girl with black hair in like a white dress or hospital gown this was Saturday night.

I then reached out to him for more information about the photo. I asked him for the backstory.

Me and my friend Jaxon were doing the V.I.P mini tour, haunted attraction, and escape room. Me and Jaxon have been wanting to go there for years. It was like a dream come true to go there. We always watched videos on it and it inspired us to make our Youtube channel. After we were done with everything we all took photos of the building. Jaxon took a picture and we were hoping to catch something all night. The first window, he zoomed into was the picture of what seemed to be a ghost-like figure. We were super excited so he told me to post the picture on Facebook and it went kinda viral.

As you scroll down, the girl will come into focus. This is the window where the ghost girl was spotted. It is my understanding from the Facebook comments that Landon and Jaxon weren't the only ones to see the image.

Can you see her yet?

You can begin to see her in this photo.

There she is standing and looking out the window to the parking lot below.

See, I told you the photo was pretty amazing. Do you have a photo that you have taken at Waverly Hills that you would like to share?