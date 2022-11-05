Another day, another dog from the Warrick Humane Society! This week's doggo is named Blackjack and he is my absolute favorite size for a dog. He's a size "small." Weighing in at 19 lbs, he's not tiny so you won't break him but not huge so he won't eat you out of house and home and leave you giant gifts around the yard. He almost looks like a little black beagle - what I would imagine Snoopy would look like if he was real.

Here's what the WHS has to say about Blackjack. Also, if it was me, I'd def name him Jack Black. :D

Meet Blackjack

Blackjack is a 2.5-year-old Chihuahua mix who weighs 19 pounds. He's a friendly guy who seems to like all people, including kids. He has lived with other dogs in the past and does well with most dogs at the shelter. He does great on a leash and really enjoys his walks with volunteers and on Warrick Tails on Trails.

Blackjack's foster said he was very close to being housebroken when she worked with him. Blackjack is neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations as well as flea/tick prevention. He tested positive for heartworm disease, but he's being treated at our cost. His adoption fee is $250. To apply for Blackjack: https://warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption/

MORE ADOPTABLE WHS PETS

Meet Jack

Jack is a one-year-old Boxer mix who weighs 53 pounds. He has the best smile and the friendliest personality! Jack loves to play ball, loves kids, gets along great with other dogs, and even gets along with cats. He walks well on a leash and is super sweet. He would do wonderful in a forever home with a family who can spend a lot of time with him spoiling him as he deserves. He would be even happier if there was another dog in the home to hang out with! Jack is neutered, microchipped, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and up to date on heartworm and flea/tick prevention. His adoption fee is $200.

The shelter is open for visitation Wednesday - Sunday 12PM - 4PM with extended hours on Thursday until 7PM. Save time by submitting an adoption application on our website prior to visiting: warrickhumanesociety.org/adoption.

Meet Poppy

Meet Poppy! She's a beautiful three-year-old Pointer mix. Poppy is great with people, very tolerant, and enjoys snuggles. She has made some other doggie friends here at the shelter and is picky about others. We suggest a meet and greet if you have another dog. She keeps a clean kennel indicating that she is likely housebroken. Poppy has medium-high energy and knows a few basic commands such as sit and shake. This sweetie would love to be in her forever home!

How to Adopt this Pet

All WHS dogs/puppies have received age-appropriate vaccines, deworming, flea/tick prevention, and heartworm prevention. Plus they are spayed/neutered, heartworm tested, and microchipped prior to adoption.

If you are interested in adopting, fill out an adoption application or stop in and visit the pet of your choice.



Phone: (812) 858-1132

HOURS

Mon: Closed to the public

Tue: Closed to the public

Wed: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Thu: 12:00PM - 7:00PM

Fri: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Sat: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

Sun: 12:00PM - 4:00PM

More Happening at WHS

Donations Needed

All of these hungry kittens/cats and puppies in WHS care recently have wiped them out! They are in need of the following donations: Wet puppy food, wet kitten food, dry kitten food, and dry cat food (without dyes). If you can help our rescue pets, donations can be dropped off anytime! We have a donation bin on our porch for after-hours drop-offs.

Pet Pictures with Santa & Mrs. Claus

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Mark your calendar for pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bring your pets, kids, or the entire family! All proceeds go to the Rescue Pets at Warrick Humane Society. Photos will be taken by photographer Kristi Carter.

WHEN:

Saturday, November 12th: 9am - 4pm

Sunday, November 13th: 9am - 3pm

No reservations are needed. Just show up and register onsite on the picture days.

COST:

$25 for 10-12 digital downloads

$30 for 10-12 photos on a flash drive

No printed photos will be offered, and downloads will be ready 1-2 weeks after the event ends.

We can't wait to see you and your cute pets and families!

Do you have a dog or cat due for vaccines? The WHS is excited to announce that they received another grant from Walmart Giving to host a low-cost vaccination clinic open to the public on November 29. The clinic is from 11AM -2PM (or later if pets are still being seen). Registration begins at 10AM and ends at 1PM. Registration is limited to the first 50 dogs or cats, and registration for the clinic is first come, first serve.

Please expect a potentially long wait, and plan your day accordingly. They can only see domesticated dogs and cats. No feral animals. For the safety of your pet, all dogs MUST be on a leash and cats MUST be in a carrier to be seen.

