There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen.

The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana.

Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route 10 at the state line, the road north is closed to through traffic due to this bridge being out. Access is easier from the north where there is a parking lot maintained as part of a boat launch in the Lasalle Fish and Wildlife Area.

Those who have visited and left Google Reviews have mentioned the fishing from the area which is marshland surrounding the meandering Kankakee River.

Love coming here kayaking fishing and swimming Was there fishing off the bridge. They also have other spots you can 🐟 from. Not bad, a cool place. Good place to fish drink a beer and relax Fished this bridge all my life never been dissapointed

The bridge may not have much life left. There's been talk for years of removing the bridge, which is owned by Indiana's Lake County (it's officially Lake County Bridge #36), but a complex set of jurisdictions has meant the bridge has remained largely untended for years. As recently as summer 2022, the Gary Post-Tribune reported on efforts to remove the bridge.

The bridge came to our attention after it was mentioned on the Abandoned and Forgotten Indiana Facebook group.