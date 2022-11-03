Indiana Cattle Dog Looking to Round-Up a Family [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.

Meet Lycan!

Hi I’m Lycan, a two-year-old cattle dog mix at the Vanderburgh Humane Society! And if you like an active and fun-sized shadow, you’ll love me! I’m a little shy at first, but warm up very quickly! I already know “sit” and am said to be potty trained. I’m very motivated by treats (which is great for training!) and would do great in a home that will oblige my herding instincts. No, you don’t need to provide me with cattle…just lots of exercise! My breed needs a job to stay happy, and they say a tired pup is a happy pup! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

 

Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.

What's happening at the VHS?

