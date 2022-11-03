Find Out Why Evansville Rescue Mission&#8217;s Drumstick Dash Savings Code is Underwear

Find Out Why Evansville Rescue Mission’s Drumstick Dash Savings Code is Underwear

K.GORMAN erm

Sometimes, you must go to extremes to get your message out to as many people as possible. Evansville Rescue Mission's President and CEO, Tracy Gorman shows us the 'naked truth' about the needs in our community.

WARNING: Naked Feet Ahead

K.GORMAN erm
If the site of bare feet freaks you out, imagine being outside, in the cold with no warm socks. Now, that is a scary situation. Not only does your Evansville Rescue Mission provide services like meals and shelter, but they also have t-shirts, socks, and underwear for the homeless that come to the shelter with nothing.

Move Your Feet, So Others Can Eat

In the revealing video below,  Evansville Rescue Mission's President and CEO, Tracy Gorman tells us how to donate things like underwear to ERM, and then we get to find out how to save $10 on Drumstick Dash 5K registrations.

 Evansville Rescue Mission's President and CEO, Tracy Gorman in 'The Naked Truth'

Ways to Help Evansville Rescue Mission

erm
Gobbler Gathering

Over the past ten years, your Evansville Rescue Mission has helped over 19,000 families enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal with the Gobbler gathering, and it is funded through the Drumstick Dash. The annual 5k run/walk is Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8:00 AM.

google maps / ERM
The course will begin at the entrance to The Thrift Store and Mission Grounds Coffee, and then runners will get to see a different part of Evansville.

Evansville Rescue Mission Drumstick Dash 5K

Use Promo Code UNDERWEAR to save $10 on your registration

 

DRUMSTICK DASH REGISTRATION
Taylor Humphrey Assistant Director of Community Engagement, and Kyle GormanExecutive Director of Advancement Evansville Rescue Mission

