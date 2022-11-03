Stunning Fall Foliage Video Shows How Beautiful Indiana Can Be

The Hoosier state oftentimes gets overlooked as a flyover state, but there is truly some beautiful scenery around Indiana, you just have to look.

More Than Just a Flyover State

Now Indiana is well known for being a state with a lot of corn, and the Hoosier state comes by it honestly, as Indiana alone produces about 20% of the entire United States' popcorn supply. But contrary to popular belief, there is more than just corn in Indiana! Indiana's state motto is the "crossroads of America" which is a nice way of saying "a lot of people drive through Indiana," but if you stop and look around a little bit you may see some of Indiana's overlooked natural beauty.

Gorgeous Fall Foliage

Indiana is known for having beautiful fall foliage, especially in Brown County. If you've never had the chance to go to Brown County, I highly recommend it! Last year my husband and I took a weekend and stayed in a cabin near Nashville Indiana and we had so much fun. The town of Nashville is such a beautiful, quaint little town, and the area surrounding Nashville is very scenic. We even checked out a couple of state parks in the area and hiked some trails. It was a perfect getaway.

Recently Indiana Department of Natural Resources shared a video to their Facebook page that shows off some of Indiana's natural beauty and you HAVE to check it out! It'll make you want to book a trip to Brown County ASAP!

