I can't believe I am already writing an article about Christmas - and not because we just finished Halloween and it's not even Thanksgiving yet - I'm just having a hard time excepting the fact that we are 11 months into 2022. How (and when) did that happen? So...have you started decorating for Christmas yet? We haven't at my house, at least not yet. I'm just waiting for my wife to ask me to bring all of our decorations down from the attic. I imagine that request will happen any day now (probably this weekend).

The decorating has already begun in downtown Evansville, especially up and down the Main Street walkway - and the city's official Christmas tree is expected to make its way downtown on November 4th. Big shout out, by the way, to Industrial Contractors, Inc. for donating the crew and equipment to cut down the tree. The city's official tree will be decorated with approximately 25,000 lights donated by Advanced Network and Computer Services and will be topped with a big, bright “e” to let everyone know they are welcome in Evansville.

When Are We Lighting This Thing Up?

Everyone is invited to attend the lighting of the official Evansville Christmas tree on Thursday, November 17th at 5pm in front of the Civic Center. The Central High School Varsity Choir will be on hand to perform some holiday music. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will be there as well, giving a few remarks before flipping the switch.

The Christmas tree will remain on display in front of the Civic Center building through the holiday season and will be removed sometime after January 1, 2023.

