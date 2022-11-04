Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville, Kentucky in 2022 for the holiday season.

For those who don't know, Louisville Mega Caverns is a giant underground cavern in Louisville, Kentucky that has so much to offer all year long. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, around the holidays they host Lights Under Louisville, which happens to be the world's only fully underground holiday light show.

Lights Under Louisville 2022

Lights Under Louisville will return to Louisville this November. You will be able to take 30-minute ride through part of the cavern's 17 miles of underground passageways, all lit up with holiday light displays. According to Lights Under Louisville's website:

Louisville Mega Cavern’s Lights Under Louisville returns with more than 40 themed displays, multiple projection areas, approximately 900 lit characters, new exciting themes, two laser locations, multiple light tunnels, holiday music and over 6,000,000 points of light that will immerse visitors in a megadose of holiday cheer. It's the only underground light show of its kind on the planet!

Lights Under Louisville returns to the Louisville Mega Caverns from November 11th through January 1st. This year, you can either drive your own vehicle throughout the caverns or you can climb aboard The Christmas Express, where you can view the light show in an open top trailer.



You can learn more about Lights Under Louisville and purchase your tickets by clicking here.

