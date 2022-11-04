Now is the time when employees start planning their vacations and time off for the next year. even though my company doen;t make you plan all of your time off, some companies do.

So, how do you get the most time off while using the least amount of vacation time? Someone on Twitter has figured it out.

It's all about taking chunks of time at the right time. Obviously, it won't work for everyone, but you can use it as a guide for your own built-in holidays and allotted paid time off.

The tweet took into consideration that you have 18 vacation days a year. But, you can figure it out for whatever number of days you get off a year. Even if you get way fewer days off, you can still maximize your time off by combining holidays and vacation days.

This is how the tweet lays it out.

Take a little time off in January: Take Thursday and Friday before Martin Luther King Day off. If you get that Monday off too, it's a five-day break with only two PTO days.

Take a week in April and get 10 days. If your job takes built-in holiday time off on Good Friday and Easter, just take Monday through Friday off to get a ten-day break with only five PTO days.

Get four days off in July: Take PTO on Monday, July 3rd, 2023. With the weekend and counting July 4th on Tuesday, that is a four-day weekend using only one PTO day.

Super long Thanksgiving break. Take the entire week after Veterans Day off, and the three days before Thanksgiving. It requires only eight vacation days but you get SEVENTEEN days off in a row. YES!!

Use December to plan extra family and holiday time. Take off the days between Christmas and New Year's, and you'll have 10 days off in a row and only use four PTO days.

The key will be to plan your time off before anybody else. That way you get what you want and that is to feel like you are getting more time off than the vacation days you have coming to you.

