There has been so much loss and so much change for the Flener family over the last couple of years. Young Thea Flener passed away tragically in 2020 due to MLD. Scottie and Meagan Flener died in their Central City home during the devastating tornado outbreak in December. A fundraiser is planned to honor this beautiful family and raise awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease.

Thea Flener

Thea Flener, age 3, of Central City, died on January 10, 2020, of Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease. She was a welcome addition to her parents, Scottie and Meagan Flener. Her brother Landon Lafollette, sisters Alizabeth Lafollette and Kenni Lafollette were so excited when Thea came into thier lives. Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease (MLD) is a very rare terminal inherited disease that affected sweet Thea. She touched so many lives and her death left a deep wound that will never heal.

Abby Lawson shared at that time, "No words can express the pain that you are going through and my prayer for you is that God will give you strength to face the coming days ahead without this sweet child. May the love and joy this precious angel brought to each of you bring you comfort and peace in these difficult days. My Hugs and love and thoughts are with you!! God bless you all. I am very sorry for your loss."

Scottie and Meagan Flener

Scottie and Meagan Flener, each 34 of Central City, died on December 11, 2021, after a large tornado tore through Muhlenberg County. They are sorely missed by their three children, Landon, Alizabeth, and Kenni Lynn Lafollette, as well as many siblings, friends, and family members. They dedicated their lives to raising awareness for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease so no child would succumb to the disease.

"Please pray for all the family of my nephew Scottie Flener and his wife Meagan Flener who were killed in the awful tornado last night and for their children who will need continuous prayers through their recovery and also for all the other families who lost loved ones!", Tim Flener shared the day after the tornado tore through Central City

What is Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease?

Thea Flener was born a healthy baby girl in 2016. This was before Metachromatic Leukodystrophy Disease overtook her little body.

MLD is a RARE hereditary disease characterized by the accumulation of fats called sulfatides. This causes the destruction of the protective fatty layer (myelin sheath) surrounding the nerves in both the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system. As of today, there is NO CURE for MLD in the United States.

Riding The Storm Out For MLD Benefit



There's a Poker Run and Bike Show planned for June 25th, 2022. Bike registration will begin at 12:00 PM. The Poker Run will start at 1 PM.

*BikeShow- $20 to Enter a bike.

*PokerRun- $10 to Enter/$4 a card.

$5 passenger

(Vehicles allowed)

Stops:

Drifters Bar in Beaver Dam KY

Island Dairy Freeze in Island KY

Team Thea Benefit

The Team Thea Benefit will take place at the FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #3345 in Central City. The Tri-R-Tips BBQ Food Truck will be on hand and live music from Loose Wheel! All donations benefit MLD Foundation and are tax-deductible.

*Benefit- $5 Cover Charge (21+)

*Raffle* *HalfPot* *Silent Auction* *Cornhole* *And more!

Benefit Location

Eagles – 101 Eagle Drive, Central City KY

