10 of the Best Midwest Airbnbs with Amazing Private Pools

It's definitely summer and with temperatures heating up, it's time to make vacation plans near the water. Since gas prices are so high, traveling to an ocean resort may be out of the question. But, how about an awesome vacation stay with your own private pool that is close to home?

I found ten Airbnbs that are located in the Midwest that will help your family cool off.

Amazing country farmhouse with spectacular views in Frankfort, KY

This incredible Kentucky farmhouse accommodates eight guests with 4 bedrooms and three and a half baths.

Get away from it all when you stay under the stars.

- Tom, Airbnb Host

A farm stay in Crestwood, KY

The original farmhouse from the 1870s, will surely not disappoint you with its updated features and amenities The farm is a working boarding facility for retired or special needs horses. Come to the farm for rest and relaxation. You will be able to roam the farm and visit all aspects, but we do ask that you never enter the pastures or stalls with the horses.

- Ky/Airbnb Host

Stay here with up to ten guests. The house has four bedrooms and three and a half baths.

The farmhouse is lovely, even nicer than the pretty photos. Plenty of space, friendly farm animals, and great hospitality. We would stay here again. - Ashley

Beautiful home, sweet animals, and an amazing pool. A great place to spend a weekend. - Riley

Historical stay on the bourbon trail in Lawrenceburg, KY

A truly exceptional find, the historic house sleeps ten guests with five bedrooms and three and a half baths. The house used to be a prep school.

The Kavanaugh School was a very prestigious Preparatory School from the late-1800s until the mid-1900s. 2 blocks to the center of town and located on Woodford Street along the Bourbon trail you'll find this stately, charismatic, Historical Mansion. 5,400+ sq. ft of handsome hardwood floors, soaring doorways, leather wainscoting, and fabulous chandeliers all adorning this Georgian-style Estate.

- Annika/Airbnb Host

It’s hard to describe how awesome this house is. The pictures do it justice. My buddies and I are all over 50 but enjoy getting together periodically for an extended weekend of road biking. I can tell you that the roads around Lawrenceburg are beautiful.. rolling hills and considerate drivers. We had everything that we needed for our group of 10. We even had space near the pool for our yearly cornhole competition. Everything was appointed well - no challenges finding anything (except a light switch or two!). We’ll return here someday. - Richard

Farmhouse stay in Sawyer, MI on 50 acres

Big enough for a large family or friend group, the farmhouse has four bedrooms that can sleep fourteen guests.

Recently refreshed 110-year-old Farmhouse with a large wooded area that is great for hiking in addition to 4 acres of manicured yard.

- Jacqui/Airbnb Host

This place was absolutely perfect for our family. The pool is beautiful, the kids enjoyed the big trampoline, the kitchen was wonderfully well-equipped, and the house was spotlessly clean. There was plenty of space for all of us to sleep, eat, and relax, and the sliding gates on the deck were marvelous to safeguard a couple of curious one-year-olds. - Galen

Spacious farmhouse stay in Byron, MI

The luxurious farmhouse sleeps 10 with four bathrooms and four bedrooms

Forget your worries in this spacious and serene space.

- Macy/Airbnb Host

This place was a perfect place to stay while we were in the area for a wedding. We had so much space to unwind and enjoyed the hot tub! - Partick

Longfield Cottage in Prospect, KY

A cozy cabin that can accommodate two guests with one bedroom and one bathroom.

This cottage is nestled in the middle of an estate garden that is considered to be one of the most important in the region. The garden has been featured in numerous publications, and recently was accepted into the Smithsonian's Archives of American Gardens Collection.

- Charlie and Mindy/Airbnb Hosts

My sister and I enjoyed our little weekend “book-cation” in this adorable cottage. We loved all of the antiques and how it was tucked inside the farm with plenty of walking trails to explore. We’d love to visit again in the spring or summer when the pool is open and all of the gardens are in bloom. If you’re looking for a quiet little getaway that feels secluded but is close to the city, look no further! - Ash

Barn getaway in Wilmington, OH

An incredible getaway that can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and one bath.

Guests can use the pergola area outside the barn with a picnic table, and fountain. Also enjoy a seasonally heated ((May- October ) pool with jets, lights, music, a pool house with a small frig, a full bath off the poolside porch with a sauna which is attached to the main house, and off the pool deck but has its own private entrance, door code, and complete privacy.

- Karan/Airbnb Host

The entire space is spectacular and everything is very well thought out and high-end. Karen kept the pool warm, which was nice because it was in the 70s during our stay. We had kids with us and they also loved the tree house and swing set. - Leslie

The Onyx Tiny House in Indianapolis, IN

This amazing tiny house sleeps five guests with one bedroom and one bath.

It is a Tiny House, hello. And it is very spacious and luxurious. It is located in our backyard garden, behind the pool. An oasis we have created for well-meaning guests. It's a unique place to be in, and just about 15 minutes away from downtown, Lucas oil stadium, and everything. You will leave this space feeling very inspired. Create joyous memories here. We enjoyed very much, creating this space for you. The pool is currently open for the 2022 season.

- Uche/Airbnb Host

Uche's tiny home is amazing! Exceptionally clean well supplied with all the necessities and amenities. Beautiful pool! we have already booked a return stay. You cannot go wrong here! - Meghan

99 & Vine Home with pool in Shelbyville, IL

Beautiful home that can accommodate 10 guests with three bedrooms and three baths.

Imagine a luxurious location with versatile design capabilities that convert to your needs. Offering accommodations and VIP services that provide you with all the comforts of home, and then some. Experience a private outdoor space to relax poolside, soak in the hot tub, sit by a fire, or take a peaceful stroll through beautiful gardens and lush grounds.

- Renee/Airbnb Host

Beautiful and eloquent property. The host is wonderful and communication is easy! The family LOVED the pool and hot tub. The house is very comfortable our stay was one of the best we’ve ever had! - Maranda

Private country getaway in Borden, IN

Gorgeous home with plenty of space. The house sleeps ten guests with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Enjoy staying at this spacious modern home located in a private wooded country setting. Only 20 minutes from downtown Louisville this is a great spot if you are visiting for Derby, the Bourbon Trail, concerts, sporting events, family reunions, work events, and so much more! Large open floor plan and a large fully finished basement with a full bar that opens up to the pool. There are 2 grills, large flat-screen TVs, a hot tub, a stocked kitchen, and plenty of space to relax and spread out.

- Dustin/Airbnb Host

I highly recommend this place. We had a group of 5 and we were all very comfortable here. The pool, hot tub, & grill is amazing. About a 20-25 minute trip to downtown Louisville which was perfect for us. - Taylor

