Remember the Pepsi Challenge? Back in the late 70s and early 80s, it "challenged" soda drinkers to a single blind taste test. They would get a cup of Pepsi and a cup of Coca Cola and were then asked to share which was their favorite. According to the results of the Pepsi Challenge and the commercial campaign that followed for years, Pepsi was allegedly more preferred by Americans than the beverage's rival, Coke.

As a kid, I could never figure out why my favorite soft drink was left out of that challenge. I grew up on RC and it was, hands down, my favorite! Honestly, though I don't really consume soft drinks anymore, it still is.

In fact, I won't lie. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through social media and saw a sponsored post from Dollar General. The retail giant just launched an exclusive RC partnership and they just unveiled RC Berries and Cream, a "limited time flavor". I'm totally here for it!

I am totally here for this too! This weekend, Bell Buckle, Tennessee is going to host its annual RC Cola-MoonPie Festival. This year's event is the 27th annual and it kicks off at 7am, Saturday, June 18th, 2022.

The festival is a day-long celebration of RC cola and MoonPies and features a full schedule of events, including an appearance by country music star Jimmy Wayne.

According to the Bell Buckle Chamber of Commerce's official press release, here's what visitors can expect this year!

2022 RC COLA-MOON PIE FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

7:00am Annual Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile & 5K Run

8:30-9:00am Bell Buckle Chamber 5K Run Awards

9:00am Craft Fair/ Food Court (Open All Day)

9:00-10:00am Midstate Cloggers

10:00-10:30am Bell Buckle Chamber 10 Mile Run Awards

10:30-11:15am Midstate Cloggers Encore



11:15am Bee City USA Proclamation

11:30am RC Cola and MoonPie PARADE

12:00pm RC Cola and MoonPie KING Jimmy Wayne & QUEEN Jackie Maruskhka Coronation and Featuring – The Bell Buckle Players presenting: The MoonPie Show

12:45-1:30pm Musical Entertainment Featuring Country Music Singer- Hunter Taylor



1:30-2:00pm RC Cola & MoonPie Games (including the MoonPie Toss & RC Walk)



Prizes for: Farthest Traveled, Youngest Attendee & Oldest Attendee

2:00-2:45pm Musical Entertainment by Country Music Singer-Songwriter Hunter Taylor & Photo/Autograph Opportunities

2:45-4:00pm RC Cola & MoonPie Games

4:00pm WORLD’S LARGEST MOONPIE Served!

How, if you're wondering where in the heck Bell Buckle, Tennessee is. It's just over 90 miles from Chattanooga.

For more information about Bell Buckle's RC Cola-MoonPie Festival, CLICK HERE! And if you want a virtual tour and walk-through before you go, check out this fun video I found on YouTube from Nerds on the Go.