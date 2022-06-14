It's summer in the bible belt which means vacation bible school days are upon us. We have compiled a list of all things VBS to help your kiddo have the best summer EVER!

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL IS THE COOLEST

I remember growing up we moved around a lot and couldn't truly afford to do a lot of vacationing in the summer like most families. My mom always found out the VBS schedule where we lived and I would get to go to each one and loved every minute of it. It was a great way to meet new friends and learn about Jesus.

VBS has come a long way since I was a kid. Now they have themed days and they rent inflatables and the worship music and programming is amazing. I know it isn't all about those things but they sure help to make it super fun for each kiddo attending.

The churches in our area do an excellent job of making the most of the time they have with the kids.

WHERE'S ALL THE VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL FUN?

SETTLE MEMORIAL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH-June 13-16, 8:30-11:30 a.m.

THE FATHER'S HOUSE-June 13-16, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm (Meal served at 5:30 pm)

BELLEVUE BAPTIST CHURCH-June 20-23 9:00 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

PLEASANT VALLEY COMMUNITY CHURCH-June 20-24, 6-8 p.m.

OWENSBORO CHRISTIAN CHURCH-June 20-22, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

LIVING HOPE COMMUNITY CHURCH-JUN 20 AT 5 PM – JUN 24 AT 7:30 PM

LIFE COMMUNITY CHURCH-June 25, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

PLEASANT GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH-June 27-30, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

YELLOW CREEK BAPTIST CHURCH-July 11-15, 5:30-8:15 p.m.

MATTHEWS TABLE- July 26-29, 6-8:30 p.m.

LEGACY CHURCH-July 31- August 2, 6-8:30 p.m.

SALVATION ARMY-August 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Each church makes their own guidelines as far as age groups. Make sure to check their website or Facebook before you attend to make sure you are fully prepared and have fun!