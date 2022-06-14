Here’s How To Become A Judge For 2022 Illinois Cannabis Cup
It's the ultimate bucket list item for potheads in Illinois, being a judge for the 2022 Cannabis Cup.
Legal Recreational Marijuana In Illinois Has Become Legit
For the most part, the legalization of recreational marijuana in Illinois has been very successful. There is a huge demand for the product which generates millions of dollars in sales each month. Many residents have taken advantage of the opportunity. Even though the financial side of the business has worked out, is the cannabis industry legit in Illinois? The answer is yes.
The Cannabis Industry In Illinois Is Getting Respect
Like in any business, turning a profit is a good thing but there's more. Pot growers are like gourmet chefs. They want people to love their products and order them special. They much rather have their strains known for taste, effects, and benefits than earn a massive profit. It's all about respect. Marijuana grown in Illinois is winning awards. In fact, the Land of Lincoln is now hosting its very own Cannabis Cup.
What Is The Cannabis Cup?
In college, one of my roommates had a subscription to High Times magazine. Every year, it had full coverage of the Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam. For many years before legal pot became a thing all over, it was considered the Weed Capital of the world. The contest determined the best marijuana on Earth. Kind of like the Grammys for music. Celebrities would travel there just to be judges. It never seemed like a possibility for the United States to host the event. Now, Illinois even has its own Cannabis Cup.
Be A Judge For The Illinois Cannabis Cup
The High Times Cannabis Cup Illinois: People's Choice Edition is aimed to identify and award the best cannabis products in all of Illinois, all across a wide range of different categories, all to be judged by the great people of the Land of Lincoln.
Now is your chance to have your ultimate dream come true. You can be a judge for the 2022 Illinois Cannabis Cup. Right now, you can pre-register, HERE. Starting on July 24th, judge kits will available at dispensaries across the state. After sampling all the products, you'll be able to vote for your favorites.
Winners will be announced at an awards show on October 2nd. For more info, HERE.