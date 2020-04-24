Free Fishing Days For Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois For 2020

There are many areas around the Tri-State to put your fishing skills to the test, but if you are 17 and older, you must purchase your fishing license first. However, there are a few days this year when a license is not required.

Fishing is still allowed under these Stay-At-Home Orders, under the condition that you practice social distancing...which for most people who enjoy fishing, that shouldn't be a problem.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state's public waters on Free Fishing Days. There are four FREE fishing days coming up this year in the state of Indiana. The dates are as follows:

May 2, 2020

June 6, 2020

June 7, 2020

September 26, 2020

You can learn more about these days at the Indiana DNR website as well as purchase a fishing license. Not only that, but they have an interactive map of places in the Tri-State to fish. Try out a new fishing hole this year...you never know, you may have a lot of luck there!

On all other days, only youth (age 17 and younger) and a few other special anglers are exempt from the license requirement.

Free Fishing days for Kentucky: June 6, 2020 and June 7, 2020

Learn more about these days, purchase an Kentucky fishing license, and find out some awesome places to fish at the Kentucky Department of FIsh and Wildlife website.

Free Fishing Days for Illinois: June 19,and June 22, 2020

Learn more about these days, purchase an Illinois fishing license, and find out some awesome places to fish at the Illinois DNR website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

[gallery galleryid="71:646340" galleryindex="0" gallerytitle="Indiana DNR Virtual Programs April 20th - 30th, 2020" ids="646966,646970,646962,646341,646963,646968,646960,646971,6469