‘Parks and Recreation’ Returning For One Episode April 30th

Leslie Knope and her fellow coworkers from the Pawnee Parks and Recreation Department will be returning to television for a one-off COVID-19 episode.

That's right, you will be able to "TREAT YO SELF" to one more episode of the hit NBC comedy, "Parks and Recreation." I can't tell you how excited I am about this. "Parks" is one of my favorite shows of all time. On top of that, Ron Swanson and Andy Dwyer are my spirit animals.

According to Rolling Stone,This new episode will be set in the present day and will feature Leslie Knope attempting to keep in touch with her friends and fellow coworkers as they practice social distancing.

Now for the big question: Will everyone be returning?

Along with Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Nick Offerman, Rob Lowe, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Aubrey Plaza, Jim O’Heir, and Retta will all return to reprise their roles for the episode.

Rolling Stone says that the special episode will "help raise money for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which is providing additional assistance to food banks around the country during the pandemic."

"Parks and Recreation" fans who would like to donate can do so at this website. Along with fans donating, State Farm, Subaru, NBC Universal, the show's writers and cast have collectively donated $500,000.

I'm looking forward to see what the characters have been up to since the show was canceled in 2015. This will surely be something that you won't want to miss. You also might want to brush up on the series on Netfilx or Hulu while you're quarantining before the new episode airs.

The one-off COVID-19 episode will air April 30th, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.