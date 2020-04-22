Evansville to Host National High School Mock Trial Championship

What started back in 1984 with just a hand full of states participating has grown immensely over the last 36 years. The national mock trial championship now includes nearly 50 teams, not only from America, but from all over the world too.

The Indiana Bar Foundation (INBF) won the bid to host the 2020 national mock trial championship here in Evansville on May 7-10. This year's tournament was recently cancelled for obvious reasons. Event organizers announced that Evansville will remain the host city for the 2021 tournament, which has been scheduled for May 13-15. According to the INBF, the national competition will bring over 900 people to Evansville. The INBF says "The high school mock trial program offers an innovative approach to learning the law and our legal system through civil and criminal trials, giving students the opportunity to develop an understanding and appreciation for the law, court procedures and the judicial system."