McDonald’s Honors Frontline Heroes with Free ‘Thank You Meals’

It takes a very special type of person to be able to respond to medical emergencies and literally save lives everyday. Being a first responder on a regular day is stressful enough. Most of them work 24 hour shifts, making sleep and eating schedules all over the place. Right now, all of our front line healthcare workers and responders are dealing with this new virus, as well as all of the other medical calls. Heart attacks, broken bones, ect. don't take a break because of a pandemic.

It's great to see businesses stepping up and offering free meals to our friends that are saving lives. McDonald's is offering a 'Thank You' meal for front line workers April 22, 2020 through May 5, 2020. There are several breakfast, lunch and dinner options, including Egg McMuffin, Double Cheeseburger or nuggets.

To receive your 'Thank You' meal, simply order it and show your work ID. You can get 1 meal per day. This offer is not available with delivery.

First responders and healthcare workers can receive their free Thank You meal via carry out and drive thru at participating McDonald’s restaurants by simply showing a work badge.