How to Find Temporary Child Care in Southern Indiana When Businesses Reopen

Recently, political leaders from around the tri-state have spoken about allowing the re-opening of many businesses. As a working parent, my biggest stress is what to do with my child since school has been canceled for the remainder of the year and summer camp doesn't start until the end of May. Fingers crossed that summer camp still happens this year.

I reached out to 4-C of Southern Indiana about what working parents can do to find temporary child care during the COVID crisis when the have to go back to work.

Alysia Rhinefort, The Director of Child Care Resource and Referral Program told me, "We have child care providers that are accepting school age children and on a temporary basis. Families can always reach out to us to assist them in finding the best setting for their family. They may call us at: 812.423.4008 OR email to info@child-care.org."

She went on to tell me that there is also valuable information for employers to know that there are resources to assist their employees in finding and securing quality child care for when they return to work. Visit their website to learn more.