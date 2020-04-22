Today is the 50th Earth Day Celebrate With a Donation to Wesselman Woods

Earth day is observed every year on April 22nd. This year is a little different because it's not only the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, it's also the first Earth Day spent in a quarantine. Wesselman Nature Society is a big advocate in our community to connect people with nature, and educate the community on the importance of living sustainably, and protecting wildlife. Typically on Earth Day you can find Wesselman's hosting a celebration, that is fun, and educational. These kinds of events are essential to helping Wesselman Nature Society continue their mission.

The mission of WNS is to create experiences which connect people with nature, motivate them to lead sustainable lives and take action to protect wildlife and wild places.

Since they aren't able to celebrate with the community in person today, Wesselman Nature Society is asking that you help them celebrate by making a donation. That's one small way you can help them carry out their mission, and continue their educational programming. We really are lucky to have a place as special as Wesselman Woods in our community.

You can make a donation through their website, by clicking here.