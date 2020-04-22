Mayor Winnecke’s ‘Reopen Evansville Task Force’ Launches Website

We might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus. Several states are re-opening different business sectors as early as this Friday, April 24. The city of Evansville is being proactive in getting ahead of the challenges we will face when it's our turn to re-open.

Evansville's Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is leading the Reopen Evansville Task Force. The whole purpose of this task force is to develop a plan to open the city of Evansville, once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The task force has a new website that will serve as a catch-all for resources about the re-open process. It's important to not that the task force does not have any say in the re-open date.

Source:[Mayor Winnecke's Office]