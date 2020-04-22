Mayor Winnecke’s ‘Reopen Evansville Task Force’ Launches Website
We might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the coronavirus. Several states are re-opening different business sectors as early as this Friday, April 24. The city of Evansville is being proactive in getting ahead of the challenges we will face when it's our turn to re-open.
Evansville's Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer is leading the Reopen Evansville Task Force. The whole purpose of this task force is to develop a plan to open the city of Evansville, once the COVID-19 pandemic is over. The task force has a new website that will serve as a catch-all for resources about the re-open process. It's important to not that the task force does not have any say in the re-open date.
- The Task Force Info website houses information about Business Assistance from the Southwest Indiana Chamber. The chamber is also hosting Zoom Town Hall meetings to communicate with business owners.
- You'll also find Workplace Safety and Testing information from Stone Family Center for Health Sciences.
- Information about parks reopening and rescheduled events will be updated by the Evansville Parks Department.
- The city continues to make sure that everyone is able to eat with Feed Evansville.
Source:[Mayor Winnecke's Office]
