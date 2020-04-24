The Old Courthouse Lights Up Blue Every Night for Healthcare Workers

The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse is a beautiful building in downtown Evansville, and for the time being it's lighting up blue every night in honor of local healthcare workers. Healthcare workers are on the front lines of this COVID-19 pandemic, doing everything they can to help others. This is a small way for the community to remind healthcare workers, that we are in there corner, and a small way to thank them for what they do.

Check out the stunning photos of the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse captured by photographer Tom Barrows. Thank you Tom for sharing these.