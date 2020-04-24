CDC Adds Six New Symptoms For Coronavirus
The Center for Disease control and Prevention has just tripled the number of Covid-19 symptoms. Their website https://www.cdc.gov/ has been listing these three main symptoms to watch for:
- fever
- coughing
- shortness of breath
Now the Center has added the following:
- chills
- repeated shaking with chills
- muscle pain
- headache
- sore throat
- new loss of taste or smell
This is a very wide range of symptoms that have been reported in those that test positive of Coronavirus. They may appear anywhere from 2 to 14 days after contracting the virus. The CDC also reminds us that if you have any of these symptoms seek medical help immediately:
Trouble breathing
Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
New confusion or inability to arouse
Bluish lips or face