CDC Adds Six New Symptoms For Coronavirus

photo from cdc.gov

The Center for Disease control and Prevention has just tripled the number of Covid-19 symptoms. Their website https://www.cdc.gov/ has been listing these three main symptoms to watch for:

  • fever
  • coughing
  • shortness of breath

Now the Center has added the following:

  • chills
  • repeated shaking with chills
  • muscle pain
  • headache
  • sore throat
  • new loss of taste or smell

This is a very wide range of symptoms that have been reported in those that test positive of Coronavirus. They may appear anywhere from 2 to 14 days after contracting the virus. The CDC also reminds us that if you have any of these symptoms seek medical help immediately:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Getty Images

 

 

 

Categories: National News, News, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top