There aren't too many people who don't love the beach but everyone wishes they could skip the drive. These Kentucky beaches will make you feel like you're on the coast.

FAVORITE BEACH VACATION DESTINATION

Our family's favorite beach destination is Panama City Beach, Florida probably because it's the only beach we've all been to. I remember the first time I saw the beach I was 15 years old and it was Spring Break 95. I was hooked after that and I have been returning to PCB since. I went there in college for Spring Break and now our family travels at least once and sometimes twice a year to dip our toes in the sand. I even landed a job where I get to visit for work (how awesome is that?!) The one thing everyone always complains about is the drive. From where we live it's close to 10 hours which is a lot for a whole family with little ones.

On Charlotte's first trip to the beach, she wasn't so sure of the sand so she spent a lot of time in her stroller eating snacks. I still don't think this is a bad thing.

My husband, Joe, and my youngest son, Tucker absolutely loved it.

Five years later they truly love the beach and our time together.

KENTUCKY BEACHES THAT FEEL LIKE FLORIDA W/O THE DRIVE

I've always wanted to find some beaches closer and discovered that the Bluegrass State has a few beautiful beaches worthy of sharing.

Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park-Complete with a lodge and camping sites you can bring the family to swim and feel like you are totally at the beach. The family will absolutely not get bored at Pennyrile there are tons of activities; kayaking, fishing, hiking, golfing, equine camping, pedal boats, and more.

Lake Barkley State Resort Park-I remember visiting Lake Barkley when I was just entering my teen years. My friend Jenny's parents had a houseboat and we would go there on the weekends when it was warm. They even had jet skis. There were always tons of families visiting the lake. The lodging is amazing and you can also rent cabins or bring your tent to camp out. The lodge has 120 rooms and each has a balcony that gives you a lake view.

Lake Cumberland State Resort Park is located in Jamestown, Kentucky overlooking gorgeous Lake Cumberland. This resort comes equipt with a super cool lodge called the Lure with 63-rooms and also 29 cottages if you want to get the full experience. You don't have to stay at the resort but it is the most convenient. They are open year-round and there is even an indoor pool if it's too cold for the beach.

Laurel River Lake- Quite is one if you visit you won't forget. It is gorgeous to say the least. It is located in the Daniel Boone State Park in Whitley and Laurel counties. The lake is over 5,000 acres in size. There is not a lodge but they may have the most unique and coolest options for places to stay near the park.

Rough River Dam State Resort Park- This place is only a stone's throw from the Tri-State in Falls of the Rough, Kentucky. There is a lodge, public access beach, playground, and restaurant in the park. We have stayed at the resort, a few different cabins, and even a lake house at Rough River and we love them all. They recently updated a Vintage Roadside Motel and it is within walking distance of the beach. Right across the street from the beach is a wonderful little place called The Lake House Restaurant and we eat there every time we go to the lake.

We haven't stayed at all of these different beaches but we've made a Beach Bucket List and these five are definitely on it. Hoping you and your family are able to get out and enjoy them too.

