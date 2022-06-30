Watch Heroes Rescue a Dog from a Burning Car in Moberly, Missouri

There's new video that shows a dramatic moment that played out in a parking lot in Moberly, Missouri. A couple saw a car on fire and a frightened dog inside. Their heroic efforts are now something you can see for yourself.

Based on the video description, this happened yesterday in Moberly. Here's the backstory provided by the couple:

My daughter pointed out a car on fire in the parking lot of our local farm store. I ran to the door and yelled for the employees to call 911 and to get a fire extinguisher and then ran over and looked in the car window to make sure it was empty. There was a scared dog in the front seat...I had to move slowly, and coax the pup, as he was terrified and cowering on the floorboard. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher by a store manager, just before the fire truck arrived. We were then able to tie a string to the dog's collar and pull him out. He was happy to be out and happily greeted everyone. The firemen inspected the SUV to make sure the fire was completely out and found the cause of the fire. It turns out a mechanic left a shop rag in the engine area. It fell against the exhaust and caught fire. It burned out through the bottom of the bumper.

Instead of just standing by and waiting for firefighters, they decided to do something about it.

Another example of Good Samaritans who refuse to watch someone or something suffer and took action even though it put them in jeopardy. Well done to all involved.

