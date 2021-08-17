FBI Asking Residents to BOLO for Missing Indiana Infant

As a parent, I can't imagine if one of my kids went missing. These stories always pull at my heartstrings and though little Mercedes Lain was last seen in Mishawaka, Indiana, which is up near South Bend, it's important that we rally as a community to make sure her face makes it to every phone and computer screen we can. We just have no idea what direction she might be headed in with her kidnapper and she's too little to call for help.

Mercedes was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, wearing a white onesie with pink trim. The FBI told us that she may be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Other media outlets are reporting that tips indicated Mercedes had been seen with 37-year-old Justin Miller. He has since been arrested and charged with the neglect of a dependent. Mercedes is still missing.

I've seen more than one kidnapping story end happily because someone saw a story on Facebook and then happened to glance up and see a missing child. So, let's make sure if she's in the tri-state area, she can be quickly identified.

FBI

DESCRIPTION

Date(s) of Birth Used: September 24, 2020

Place of Birth: Plymouth, Indiana

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Brown

Height: 2' (At the time of her disappearance)

Weight: 19 pounds (At the time of her disappearance)

Sex: Female

Race: White

DETAILS

Mercedes Lain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, in Mishawaka, Indiana. Mercedes was last seen wearing a white onesie with pink trim. COULD BE IN EXTREME DANGER AND REQUIRE MEDICAL ASSISTANCE If you have any information concerning this person, please call 911 or the Plymouth Police Department at (574) 936-2126. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

