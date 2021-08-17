St. Jude ‘Concert for a Cure’ Coming to Burdette Park August 28th

The family of former St. Jude patient and Evansville resident, Cooper Chapman, are looking to give back to the hospital that allowed them more time with their son as he battled cancer with a benefit concert and you're invited.

Cooper was diagnosed with stage four Rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of cancer that affects the soft tissue, in 2018 when he was just 10-years-old. After being told by another hospital he had a 10% chance of living another year, Cooper's parents, Lonny and Nikki Chapman reached out to St. Jude who took him on as a patient. Through an aggressive treatment regime, Cooper not only survived a year, he survived two more. Unfortunately, despite St. Jude's best efforts, Cooper's journey ended on April 1st of this year, roughly three-and-a-half months before his 13th birthday.

Like so many families we hear from during our annual Radiothon each year whose children were treated by St. Jude, even though he's no longer with them, the hospital and its staff will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Cooper's family because it gave them extra time to spend together and provided hope during the darkest time of their lives.

And like so many other families in their situation, the Chapmans want to do their part to help St. Jude continue to do the same for other families, both now and in the future, who need their services by hosting fundraisers like the upcoming Concert for a Cure on Saturday, August 28th (2021).

The event will take place at the Burdette Park pavilion from 4:00 until 10:00 PM and will feature live music from Brad Lemmons, Just Us 4, and Haywire with Joe Greulich among others. In addition to the live music, the evening will also include a Cruise-In, food and drinks, a half-pot, games, and a silent auction.

Tickets will be $5 per adult at the door with kids under 12 admitted for free. 100% of the proceeds for the event will go directly to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

For more information on the event, or if your company would be interested in becoming a sponsor, contact Lonny and Nikki at 812-430-5495, or by e-mailing prayersforcooper@gmail.com.

[Source: Cooper's Army Concert for a Cure on Facebook]

