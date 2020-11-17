EVV Regional Airport’s Terminal is a Winter Wonderland of Trees

Over the weekend, twelve non-profits worked like elves, decorating special Christmas trees. Their tree could win their organization some much-needed money.

This is Evansville Regional Airport's 3rd Annual Festival of Trees. Non-profits had the opportunity to fill out an application for a tree back in July. The organizations were assigned 9 ft. pre-lit trees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Now, it's up to you to vote for your favorite tree on social media. The contest is live right now through December 31, 2020 on EVV’s Facebook page. Each 'Like' is one vote.

If you'd like to see them in person, EVV offers free four hour parking in the economy and covered solar lots.

FIRST PLACE: The organization’s tree with the most Facebook “Likes” will receive a $1,000 donation from EVV

SECOND PLACE: The organization’s tree with the second highest Facebook “Likes” will receive a $500 donation from EVV