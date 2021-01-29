Evansville’s New Purple Cup Coffee Expands To City’s East Side

There's no doubt that I basically live off of coffee. The fact that it isn't listed as one of the major food groups is a travesty if you ask me! While I used to never drink coffee, I've found in the last 5 years or so that I simply can't live without it. Hot. Iced. Coffee. Espresso. I just need it to function like a normal human being. In fact, if I skip my morning coffee, I'm pretty much useless for the day! I always love enjoying coffee from our local bistros and coffee shops.

In December Evansville welcomed it's first ever drive-through only coffee experience and now Purple Cup Coffee has expanded to a second location on Evansville's east side.

Our state of the art facilities and competitive prices make us a must visit destination for all your coffee needs!

Located at 4502 West Lloyd Expressway, in the building that formerly housed Pearl Laundry and Cleaners the coffee shop has been operating from 4am through 11pm every Monday through Friday and from 8am through 8pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Serving up favorites like the Purple Bliss, Purple Hearts and the Screaming Eagle, they have now expanded their businesses to Evansville's east side. You can find the new location at 6225 East Virginia Street where they will host their Grand Opening Sunday, January 31st. Not only can you enjoy Purple Cup Coffee in Evansville but they have plans for a third location in Fort Wayne, Indiana planned for February 2021.

