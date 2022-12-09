During the last Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation board meeting, a couple of changes were proposed to the 2022/2023 calendar. One pretty big change has caught the attention of parents that could affect a huge fundraising event in Evansville.

attachment-FallFestivalLiveStream Kat Mykals/Canva loading...

EVSC's Proposed Calendar Change Could Affect the WSNC Fall Festival

The proposed change to the school calendar would give students, teachers, and faculty one full consecutive week off for fall break. Currently, it is split between two weeks, and obviously having Monday through Friday off makes more sense for planning purposes. The issue is the week that EVSC is proposing also happens to be the week of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. It has always (As long as I can remember) been the first full week in October. In 2023 that will be October 2 through October 7.

Get our free mobile app

EVSC Podcast - November 21, 2022 Board Meeting Recap

You can see the proposed change in the quote from the agenda. It doesn't specifically mention the dates for fall break. In the video recap, the first week of October is stated as the week proposed for the 2023 fall break. Maybe this means the dates are not set in stone?

The proposed calendar also includes a new schedule for fall break, moving to a full week (Monday through Friday) rather than two consecutive partial weeks as has been done in recent years.

See Evansville Parents' Concerns About EVSC's Proposed Calendar Change

To an outsider, it probably doesn't seem like a big deal to have EVSC on fall break the same week as the fall festival. But after reading the numerous comments on social media, you can see that parents are pretty concerned about the success of the fall festival, especially since it is one of the biggest fundraising opportunities of the year.

Volunteers - Families and Teachers would be in short supply to run the food booths, considering that they plan vacations around Fall Break.

Students Running Amuck - We all know kids that are old enough to stay home alone, but not really mature enough to behave in public.

Sporting Events - Families don't want to choose between student athletics or vacation.

West Side Nut Club / Canva West Side Nut Club / Canva loading...

An Oversight Perhaps?

It is very possible that the School Board didn't even realize what week the Fall Festival is or the negative impact this could have on the festival overall. Again, this matter has not been voted on, and EVSC always appreciates and encourages open conversations with parents.

Source:[EVSC Agenda]

Source:[WDNC Fall Festival]

or his one-day-trip around the globe to deliver gifts to all the good boys and girls, he'll take a break from his preparatio

Read More: West Side Nut Club Bringing 'Santa Land' Back to Franklin Street

KEEP READING: 40 Real Indiana Towns with Quirky, Weird, and Funny Names Outside the major cities, the Hoosier state is full of tiny little towns you've probably passed through on your way to one of those cities. Most of them are likely 100 to 150 years old, or older, and have been around far longer than the large metropolitan areas such as Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, South Bend, and Evansville. Typically, they were started by early settlers who found their way to the state and decided to make it home. Eventually, others would join them, and a community was formed. Over time, as the surrounding areas grew, most of them were folded into those areas and governed by the nearest city or county's governing body officially making them "unincorporated," meaning they did not have their own formally organized municipal government.

A scroll through Wikipedia's long list of unincorporated communities in Indiana shows several of them have names that by today's standards would be considered weird, quirky, or just downright right funny. These are my 40 favorities.