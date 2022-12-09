Illinios Baby’s Snuggle Choice Is Hilarious [WATCH]

Babies love to snuggle. It's so cute when they snuggle with a stuffed animal or a blanket when they are upset or sleepy.

Get our free mobile app

When my kids were babies I made them Silkies. I would hand-sew two pieces of satin together into a pillow shape, no padding though, and my two older kids loved it. My daughter had a purple one and my middle son had a blue one.

We had to have them with us at all times. The great thing was that if we lost the Silkies, I could always make another one. I just had to wash it a couple of times first to make it feel like the old one.

It wasn't as easy with my niece, Sophie. She chose a small stuffed snowman as her snuggle and emotional support buddy. My sister had to buy several to make sure that if she lost one, another was ready to go. But, once the replacements ran out, that was it. She couldn't find another one. Luckily, Sophia was old enough to accept a similar in its place.

You never know what a baby will choose to emotionally snuggle with, it could be anything. My youngest son didn't like a Silkie, he liked a Walmart blanket with lace around the edges. He would rub his nose with the lace to comfort himself. It was adorable.

Sometimes, kids choose very weird things that aren't really meant to be snuggled.

The mother of a baby in St. Louis, Illinois, posted this to Viral Hog.

Emotional support comes in all forms and wavelengths. Accidentally woke her up trying to prove it.

Watch the hilarious thing she snuggles.

How adorable is that? What it is about the HTML cord that is snuggle-worthy, I don't know. But, if she finds comfort in it, who are we to judge?

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.