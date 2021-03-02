Evansville Otters Start New Otter Pups Program So Kids Can Enjoy Many Games This Summer

Over the weekend temperatures in the tri-state got into the 60's and that was enough to give me some serious spring fever. One of my favorite parts of spring is the start of baseball season. Just recently the Evansville Otters announced that their home opener would be coming up on June 1st, and I don't know about you but I can't wait to catch some Otters baseball this year! To me, there's nothing more perfect on a warm summer night than spending the evening at historic Bosse Field, with a cold beer in one hand, and ballpark hotdog in the other, cheering on the Otters.

I think I have such fond memories of going to Otters games because as a kid we went to them all the time. My family is a big baseball family so I made many memories as a kid at Bosse Field. Now you can do the same with your kids as the Otters have launched a new program called Otter Pups. Otter Pups is open to kids age 3-12, and is $40 per kid. Here's what that $40 gets you:

A ticket to every Sunday game

Free popcorn, chips, and drink every Sunday

Two tickets to princess night or Superhero night

Otter Pup ID card

Free logo ball

Free Otter Pups t-shirt

Invitation to Evan the Otter's birthday party

10% off the gift shop

If this sounds like something you want to get your kiddo involved you can call (812)435-8686 to sign up, or you can sign up by stopping by the Otters office Monday-Friday 9A-5P.

