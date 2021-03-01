Here’s How to Join the Deaconess Covid-19 Vaccine Call List

The COVID-19 vaccine is finally here, and there seems to finally be a light at the end of this long pandemic tunnel. If you're wanting to get the vaccine, but haven't been included in the roll out yet, Deaconess has a call list you can sign up for if you're eligible. As of right now in Indiana, Hoosiers over 60 and healthcare workers are eligible to get the vaccine, and in Kentucky, those over 60 are eligible as well as healthcare and childcare workers. If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine but don't want meet these current roll out requirements you can sign up for Deaconess' call list.

What is the call list? This is the list Deaconess will use if at the end of the day they have leftover doses of the vaccine, so they vaccine will get used and not go to waste. To get on the call list you must be at least 18 years of age, live in Kentucky, or Indiana, and have one of the following conditions:

Cancer, undergoing treatment currently (chemotherapy and/or radiation) Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down Syndrome (age 16+ eligible; choose age 18 in form) Heart conditions, including heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state from organ transplant Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher) (BMI calculator) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease (age 16+ eligible; choose age 18 in form) Smoking Type 2 diabetes



If you meet any of these requirements and want to sign up, you can do so by clicking here. There are also a few things to note. If you want the vaccine you may recieve a call at anytime in the afternoon or evening, you must be able to get to the place administering the vaccing within 45 minutes. You also have to answer your phone, if you don't answer they will move past you and call the next person. So it's very time sensitive if you are selected on the call list. You can read the full call list info, here.

