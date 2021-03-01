Is Your Roomba Acting “Drunk” After The New Update?

Roombas are a wonderful thing to have in your house...when they are sober.

So many people have Roombas now, and for good reason. You tell it to vacuum your floors and it will do it for you. You can go about your day without taking time out to vacuum the floors. A genius and handy piece of technology that I wish I had.

Even though this round robot vacuum has made life a little easier in your household, it has recently developed a problem. Roombas just got a new software update, and this update is causing several models to act weird. Many reports claim that these Roombas are acting like they're drunk.

Some users of its i7 and s9 robots have seen their Roombas spin around randomly, bump into furniture, move in strange patterns, get stuck in empty areas, and have trouble finding their way home to their docks, according to The Verge. You know, things that a drunk person would do.

My friend DJ has a Roomba, so I called him to see if his was acting "drunk" He said that it has acted like that since he bought it, which is why he named it Frank, after Frank Gallagher from the show Shameless. If you've seen the show before, you would make the connection.

So if your Roomba has been experiencing these problems, you're not alone. iRobot, the makers of Roomba are aware of the issue from the recent update. However, they say that it could take several weeks for them to fix the software and sober the Roombas up, according to The Verge.

(H/T- The Verge)

