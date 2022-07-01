Evansville Indiana’s Crumbl Cookies Says Farewell to a Popular Cookie – Fans Have Opinions
There's no way to sugarcoat this - Crumbl Cookies has laid the staple Pink Sugar Cookie to rest. No really, there was even a cookie farewell funeral on their Facebook page. True cookie fans have some serious opinions about this controversial decision.
Opening Day
I can say that I was there the day the Evansville Crumbl Cookies location opened on South Burkhardt. The line stretched around the building nearly every day for weeks. Once I had the opportunity to try the warm, unique cookies, I could see why they are so popular.
Worth the Wait?
Let me just tell you, anytime someone brings in one of those pink boxes of goodness, the cookies immediately get cut into little pieces. Some will say it's so that we can all try different flavors, but I have been known to scoop up the pieces of my favorite that week.
I will admit that the signature chilled pink sugar cookie was not my favorite. But I was surprised to see the company's announcement that this popular flavor has been retired.
Farewell Pink Sugar Cookie
Cookie Fans React To This Major Decision
Top Fan Alyssa Michelle Shirley:
Asia Ross
"I don’t care for pink sugar cookies. It’s fine by me to leave the rotation. Contrary to popular opinion, the milk chocolate chip is my FAVORITE. Please don’t listen to the calls for it to be gotten rid of. MILK CHOCOLATE FOR THE WIN!!!!"