They say cash is king, and what better gift could there be for the holiday season than a few extra thousand dollars in your bank account while also supporting a great non-profit organization?

The Evansville Hadi Shrine announced this week they're bringing back their popular half-pot drawing just in time for the holidays. This month's drawing will be the second time this year the group has hosted a half-pot. The previous drawing was held in June and raised an incredible $200,145, meaning the winning ticket holder pocketed $100,072.50.

We've seen a number of non-profit organizations in the Evansville area hold half-pot drawings over the past few years since the West Side Nut Club began incorporating a half-pot drawing into the annual Fall Festival. In each of it's three years, that jackpot has climbed well past the $1 million mark.

Ticket sales for the Hadi Half Pot begin on Friday, December 3rd (2021), and will take place over the course of that weekend as well as the following two weekends at the times listed below:

Friday, December 3, 2021 - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

12:00 pm - 6:00 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

10:00 am - 6:00 pm Sunday, December 5, 2021 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Friday, December 10, 2021 - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

12:00 pm - 6:00 pm Saturday, December 11, 2021 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

10:00 am - 6:00 pm Sunday, December 12, 2021 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Friday, December 17, 2021 - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

12:00 pm - 6:00 pm Saturday, December 18, 2021 - 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

10:00 am - 6:00 pm Sunday, December 19, 2021 - 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Tickets will be available at the following seven locations around southern Indiana:

Hadi Shrine Ticket Office: 6 Walnut St., Evansville, Indiana 47708

6 Walnut St., Evansville, Indiana 47708 Evansville (East): Morgan Ave. & Green River Rd. (Behind Stanton Optical)

Morgan Ave. & Green River Rd. (Behind Stanton Optical) Evansville (North): 400 N. First Ave. (Next to Burger King)

400 N. First Ave. (Next to Burger King) Evansville (West): Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave. (In the old Mead Johnson parking lot)

Lloyd Expressway & St. Joseph Ave. (In the old Mead Johnson parking lot) Huntingburg: 309 N Main St. (Huntingburg Machine Works)

309 N Main St. (Huntingburg Machine Works) Princeton: 2825 W Broadway St. (Shopping Center across from Walmart)

2825 W Broadway St. (Shopping Center across from Walmart) Vincennes: 2655 N 6th St. (Rural King)

Tickets will be available for $5 each, three for $10, 20 for $20, 50 for $40, or 150 for $100. The winning ticket number will be announced at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 20th. The Hadi Shrine will use its half of the final total to help fund the various philanthropic programs it provides to the Tri-State area.

For the complete list of rules, visit the Hadi Half-Pot website.

[Source: Hadi Half Pot.com]

