“Napoleon Dynamite” Cast Members Coming To Evansville

Cast members of the cult classic, "Napoleon Dynamite" will be making their way to Evansville, Indiana for a special screening of the show and a special discussion of the movie.

Nearly fifteen years ago, the world was introduced to a guy named Napoleon, his friend Pedro, his uncle Rico, and his llama named Tina. This indie comedy film became one of the most quoted movies of our generation. I can't tell you how many times I have heard the movie referenced in school since it came out. Heck, I still quote the movie...there are too many iconic lines not to quote. A few examples are:

"Tina, you fat sard, come get some dinner. Tina! Eat the FOOD!"

"Gosh!"

"I guess you could say things are getting pretty serious."

"What's a liger?" "It's pretty much my favorite animal. It's like a lion and a tiger mixed...bred for its skills in magic."

and "Your mom goes to college!"

You know that you have said at least one of those quotes at least once in everyday conversation. That's what made the movie so iconic. Even though the movie came out in 2004, fans still adore it as if it came out yesterday. If you're one of those fans, do we have something exciting to tell you about...

“Napoleon Dynamite” is coming to the Victory Theatre. Not just the movie, but Napoleon Dynamite, aka Jon Heder, himself!

Napoleon Dynamite Coming To The Victory Theater

Mark your calendars for March 11, 2022, as there will be a special screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" at the Victory Theatre. After the screening, there will be a moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro), and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico). That's right...you will be able to see the cast members here in Evansville talk about the movie and hear some stories about the making of it too. Don't forget to wear your "Vote For Pedro" shirts!

Victory Theatre

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 8 at 10 am at the Ford Center Ticket Office or at www.Ticketmaster.com, and start at $19 plus fees. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $125, which include a premium seat for the show, a

signed poster, and a meet & greet with all 3 actors.

Oh...and it should be noted that this event is BYOT (Bring Your Own Tots).

