How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes.

By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL

I found one about butter while scrolling through my Facebook groups, that would have really been helpful for Thanksgiving that I will be totally using for Christmas.

Where are my friends who bake during the holidays? Here’s one of the BEST baking tips ever for you! If you need to soften butter quickly but don't want to MELT it, add boiling hot water to the glass to heat up the glass. Dump the water out and flip it over your stick of butter. In a few minutes, it will be perfectly soft to use! - Mary Asbury

After reading this Facebook status, I searched for some more butter hacks. According to Eat This , here are some that blew my mind.

OMG! These butter hacks are crazy amazing and they don't all involve cooking.

You butter start cooking and using these hacks. HAHA.

