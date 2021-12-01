When I was a kid, we really should have had two Christmas trees. There were always SO many ornaments that Mom wanted to get on the tree, but that was just one category.

DO NOT EAT THE CANDY CANES THAT ARE ON THE TREE

She also wanted to make room for the tinsel and the garland and ALL. THOSE. CANDY CANES. Seriously, she would buy three boxes with the goal of hanging every single one of them on the tree. I mean, I get it, they come with built-in hooks; no need to fuss with making them out of paper clips. AND, we were not allowed to eat them until the tree was ready to come down. SPOILER ALERT: We did anyway.

THE OLDEST CANDY CANE COMPANY IN AMERICA

When I think about my mom's love of candy canes, I'm a little sad that I never knew about the oldest candy cane factory in the country being a relatively easy drive from Owensboro. The thing is, though, SHE probably did. It's called Doscher's Candy Company and it's in Cincinnati. In the 1950s, when Mom was a student nurse, she worked a semester at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. She loved that city.

I mean Doscher's was old when SHE was there, having opened in 1871 by a candy maker named Claus Doscher. By the way, there is SO much German influence in and around Cincinnati and I am here for it.

IT'S NOT JUST CANDY CANES AT DOSCHER'S

According to Doscher's website, the company has used the same recipe for 150 years. They also do more than just candy canes; candy buttons, peppermint pieces, and French Chews--taffy and nougat bars in five different flavors--are also popular items.

Whose mouth is watering? It can't just be mine, right?

Anyway, Doscher's not only sells its candies there, but they also ship them all over the country. Plus, the factory is open for tours. How much fun is that?

As a matter of fact, if you're doing a quick holiday getaway to the Cincinnati area, that sounds like a very cool and different Christmas-themed activity.

But if you do, here's my list--I want two boxes of white peppermint canes, two vanilla French Chews, one box of...

[SOURCE: WLWT-Cincinnati]